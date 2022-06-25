UFC Vegas 57 video: Carlos Ulberg destroys Tafon Nchukwi in 75 seconds to earn first UFC knockout win

Carlos Ulberg needed just over a minute to get the job done on Saturday in Las Vegas.

The light heavyweight prospect took on Tafon Nchukwi in the featured preliminary bout of UFC Vegas 57 at UFC APEX and it didn’t take long for him to put Nchukwi in danger. Both fighters began things with caution, but Ulberg landed a vicious left hook that had Nchukwi badly hurt. “Black Jag” saw blood in the water and pounced before referee Herb Dean stepped in to call a stop to the action at 1:15 of the opening stanza.

Check out video of Ulberg’s first octagon finish above.

With the win, Ulberg improves to 2-1 in the UFC, and 5-1 overall. The City Kickboxing product earned a contract on Dana White’s Contender Series in November 2020 and made his octagon debut four months later at UFC 259, where he was stopped by Kennedy Nzechukwu. The 31-year-old bounced back with his first promotional victory nearly a year later at February’s UFC 271 event, where he earned a decision win against Fabio Cherant.

Nchukwi has now been finished in two straight fights, dropping his UFC record to 2-3.