UFC Vegas 57 video: Cody Durden puts JP Buys away with furious flurry in 68 seconds

Cody Durden’s first UFC finish was easy to miss.

The bantamweight needed just 68 seconds to swarm JP Buys on the UFC Vegas 57 preliminary card and pick up a first-round TKO.

Watch the impressive knockout above.

Durden entered this contest with just one win in his first four UFC appearances, but he added one to the highlight-reel with a blistering performance against Buys. The South African fighter barely had a second to get out of the gate before Durden hurt him with a hard punch that nearly dropped him to his knees.

Buys was hunched over and appeared to be frozen as Durden cracked him with follow-up ground-and-pound, landing over a dozen punches before referee Mark Smith jumped in for the save.

This is Durden’s first finish since July 2020, his last fight before signing with the UFC. His previous win inside the octagon came over Aoriqileng via unanimous decision.

Buys falls to 0-3 in the UFC.