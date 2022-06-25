Gregory Rodrigues vs. Chidi Njokuani set for Sept. 17 UFC event

Middleweight strikers Gregory Rodrigues and Chidi Njokuani will meet inside the octagon at the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card on Sept. 17, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

The event will feature Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong in a five-round bantamweight headliner. The UFC has yet to officially announce the location for the show.

Rodrigues (12-4), a former LFA champion, stopped Julian Marquez inside the opening round this past Saturday at UFC Austin. “Robocop” looks to improve to 4-1 under the company’s banner. His sole defeat was a close split decision loss to Armen Petrosyan this past February.

Njokuani (22-7, 1 NC), who was previously a contender in Bellator, is 3-0 inside the octagon with a trio of knockouts. He finished Mario Sousa at Dana White’s Contender Series before stopping Marc-Andre Barriault and Dusko Todorovic in under five minutes each.

Mike Heck contributed to this report.