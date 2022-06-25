Video: Antonio ‘Bigfoot’ Silva suffers ugly knockout loss, runs winless streak to 7

The bad times continue to roll for Antonio Silva.

“Bigfoot” was on the receiving end of yet another ugly knockout blow as he fell to Russian heavyweight Oleg Popov at an MMA Series event in Moscow on Friday.

Watch the knockout sequence above.

Silva, a one-time UFC heavyweight title challenger, stepped right into a lightning-fast left hand from Popov that immediately sent him down to the canvas. Popov landed a follow-up ground strike, but backed off when the referee stepped in and it was apparent that Silva was unconscious. The official time of the stoppage was 0:15 of Round 2.

This is the 11th straight knockout loss for Silva (19-14, 1 NC), who lost his seventh straight fight and his 10th in his past 11 outings (excluding a no contest). All but one of those losses have come via KO/TKO. The 42-year-old Brazilian has just one win dating back to May 2013 and has also suffered knockout losses in bare-knuckle boxing and kickboxing during his slump.

Popov, 30, kept his hot streak going, improving to 15-1 as a pro with his 13th straight victory. He has finished his past seven opponents.