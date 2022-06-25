Video: Bella Mir scores quick armbar submission to stay undefeated, praises father Frank and announces plan to become ‘bigger icon’

Bella Mir isn’t settling for anything less than the best.

The 18-year-old flyweight prospect continued to live up to her famous name as she improved to 3-0 as a pro by scoring a first-round submission win via armbar at Xtreme Fight Night 381 on Friday in Tulsa, Okla.

Watch a clip of Mir’s latest win above.

Mir’s wrestling acumen was on full display as she grounded opponent Jessica Link (0-1) against the cage and methodically went to work looking for the submission. Like her father, former UFC heavyweight champion and MMA legend Frank Mir, Bella was relentless in seeking the finish, eventually securing the armbar at the 2:38 mark of the opening round.

Afterwards, Mir used her microphone time to acknowledge her father’s accomplishments while vowing to be even better.

“I just want to say that I’m going to be a bigger icon, my dad set the bar and I’m going to set it higher,” Mir said. “That’s my goal.”

Mir remained undefeated in her first fight since December 2020. Her previous victories came in the iKon Fighting Federation, a unanimous nod over Danielle Wynn in her pro debut followed by a first-round rear-naked choke submission of Alma Cespedes.