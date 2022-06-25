UFC Vegas 57 Results: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 57 results for the Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 57 Twitter updates.

In the main event, Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot will clash in a key lightweight battle. Tsarukyan has won five straight fights, while Gamrot has won three straight fights.

Neil Magny will try to hand Shavkat Rakhmonov his first career loss in the co-main event.

Check out UFC Vegas 57 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey