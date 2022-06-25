UFC Vegas 57 Results: Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot

MMA Fighting has UFC Vegas 57 results for the Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot fight card, a live blog of the main event, and live UFC Vegas 57 Twitter updates.
In the main event, Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot will clash in a key lightweight battle. Tsarukyan has won five straight fights, while Gamrot has won three straight fights.
Neil Magny will try to hand Shavkat Rakhmonov his first career loss in the co-main event.
Check out UFC Vegas 57 results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos
Nate Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown
Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov
JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista
