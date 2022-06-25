UFC Vegas 57 preview show: Is Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot winner destined for UFC gold?

Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot are two of the brightest up and comers on the UFC roster and are set for the main event of UFC Vegas 57. Could the winner of this fascinating matchup see the UFC lightweight title wrapped around their waist in the future?

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, José Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee discuss the five-round lightweight battle and what is at stake for both guys. Additionally, they talk Neil Magny attempting to break Georges St-Pierre’s welterweight win record, and stopping the surge of divisional prospect Shavkat Rakhmonov, Umar Nurmagomedov’s ceiling in the loaded bantamweight division as he prepares to face Nate Maness, and other storylines ahead of the UFC’s return to the APEX.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.