Bellator 282 video: Alexander Shabliy stuns ex-champ Brent Primus with brutal KO

Welcome to the Bellator title picture, Alexander Shabliy.
The 29-year-old Russian demolished former Bellator lightweight champion Brent Primus with a highlight-reel second-round knockout at Bellator 282. Using his slick boxing and sick counter abilities, Shabliy first blasted Primus with a one-two off a high kick, then downed him with follow-up combination. Sensing the end, Shabliy then swarmed with punches to secure the biggest win of his career at 1:22 of the second round.
Catch replay of the finishing sequence above.
Shabliy (22-3) has now won seven straight bouts and is a perfect 3-0 under the Bellator umbrella. After trouncing the No. 2 ranked lightweight in Bellator’s media-generated rankings, he’ll likely move into title contention next.
Friday’s outcome also marked the first stoppage loss in the career of Primus (11-2). The 37-year-old American has now lost two of his last three bouts, sandwiching a win over Benson Henderson between losses to Islam Mamedov and Shabliy.
Bellator 282 took place Friday night at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.
