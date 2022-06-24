Bellator 282 video: Sabah Homasi scores brutal walk-off KO of Maycon Mendonca in just 58 seconds

, @SabahHomasi lands his 7️⃣th first-round KO with this rocket of a right hand. #Bellator282 @MonsterEnergy Prelims, fueled by El Super Markets, are LIVE NOW on our YouTube. pic.twitter.com/hz74GdSbmZ

Trade punches with Sabah Homasi at your own risk.

The 33-year-old American Top Team product scored one of the highlights of the weekend on Friday at Bellator 282 when he demolished Maycon Mendonca with a vicious walk-off knockout in just 58 seconds.

Homasi (17-10) entered the night with a bit of extra motivation following a dust-up between the two at Thursday’s weigh-ins, and in the end, he made Mendonca (11-6) pay. “The Sleek Sheik” stormed forward with punches less than a minute into the opening round, tagging Mendonca with a series of rights and lefts along the fence before sending Mendonca down to the canvas for good with a brutal overhand right.

Video of the finishing sequence can be seen above.

Homasi has now won two straight fights and five of his seven appearances in the Bellator cage. Mendonca, meanwhile, drops to 0-2 in the promotion.

Bellator 282 took place at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

