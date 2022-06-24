PFL 5 video: Ryoji Kudo starches Alejandro Flores, cinches playoff spot

Ryoji Kudo is headed to the playoffs after an impressive first-round knockout of Alejandro Flores on the PFL 5 prelims.
An overhand right from Kudo shut the lights off on Flores at the 2:52 mark of the first round, guaranteeing the Japanese vet a spot in the playoffs with a six-point finish.
Check out the finish below.
HOLY @Ryoji_Kudo FOLDS Alejandro Flores for the Win!— PFL (@PFLMMA) June 24, 2022
Kudo is going to the #PFLPlayoffs!#2022PFL5 LIVE on ESPN+
Kudo joined Brendan Loughnane, who opened the card with a decision win over Ago Huskic, Sheymon Moraes and Chris Wade on the leaderboard in the regular-season event.
PFL 5 took place at OTE Arena in Atlanta and aired on ESPN+.
Kudo also got back to the win column after a loss to Loughnane in his first 2022 PFL appearance. In that fight, his punching power made itself known early when he hurt the U.K.-based fighter on several occasions; wrestling proved to be his downfall in a 15-minute contest.
Flores goes back to the drawing board after wins in his first two PFL outings.
