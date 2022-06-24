UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in results: Arman Tsarukyan, Mateusz Gamrot make weight for first UFC main event

Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot are official for what could be the first of many headliners for them.

The lightweights successfully stepped to the scale at Friday’s weigh-ins for UFC Vegas 57, which takes place Saturday at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. Both fighters came in at 156 pounds, making use of the one-pound allowance for non-title fights to make weight.

Tsarukyan and Gamrot are currently tied for the No. 11 spot at 155 pounds in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

Saturday’s co-main event is also official as No. 12-ranked welterweight Neil Magny came in at 171 pounds for his fight with Shavkat Rakhmonov, who weighed in at 170.5 pounds. Rakhmonov is currently tied for the No. 13 spot with Jorge Masvidal and Bellator champion Logan Storley.

All 24 fighters competing at UFC Vegas 57 successfully made weight, including top bantamweight contenders Nate Maness (135) and Umar Nurmagomedov (136).

See the official weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Arman Tsarukyan (156) vs. Mateusz Gamrot (156)

Neil Magny (171) vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov (170.5)

Josh Parisian (265.5) vs. Alan Baudot (253)

Thiago Moises (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (156)

Nathan Maness (135) vs. Umar Nurmagomedov (136)

Chris Curtis (185.5) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185)

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Carlos Ulberg (204.5) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (206)

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke (146) vs. T.J. Brown (145.5)

Raulian Paiva (136) vs. Sergey Morozov (136)

JP Buys (126) vs. Cody Durden (126)

Brian Kelleher (135.5) vs. Mario Bautista (135.5)

Vanessa Demopoulos (115.5) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (115.5)