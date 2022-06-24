Heck of a Morning: Does anybody actually want to see Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor 2?

Reports have surfaced that a second boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor is currently being discussed. While the jury is still out on whether or not that’s actually what will end up happening, if it does, would you be willing to pay to watch it again?

On an all-new edition of Heck of a Morning, it’s a Free-For-All Friday where MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck takes listener questions all show long — which includes thoughts on a potential rematch between two of the biggest stars in combat sports. In addition, topics include Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury being set for Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden, the UFC Vegas 57 main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot, UFC 276 prelims being set to air on ABC, Bellator 282, James Krause as a coach, and much more.

