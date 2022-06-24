Morning Report: Adrian Yanez: UFC staff was ‘telling me to f*** up’ Tony Kelley at UFC Austin

Adrian Yanez vs. Tony Kelley was one of the more heated bouts at last weekend’s UFC Austin event.

This past May, Kelley unintentionally made himself public enemy No. 1 among all Brazilians in MMA with some less than savory comments spewed in the corner of his girlfriend, Andrea Lee’s, fight with Viviane Araujo. Claiming that Araujo was eye-poking Lee during the fight, Kelly attempted to seemingly encourage Lee by saying; “That’s what they’re going to do, they’re dirty f****** Brazilians, they’re going to f****** cheat like that.”

Araujo ended up winning the fight via unanimous decision and the community instantly turned their support toward Yanez who was scheduled to face Kelley down the road. Perhaps most notably, former UFC welterweight title challenger, Gilbert Burns, publicly stated he’d send some extra cash Yanez’s way if he knocked out Kelley. Well, Yanez made good on the promise, scoring the finish in the opening round in his home state of Texas.

According to Yanez, some spectators surprisingly close to the product were behind him as well.

“It’s an awesome moment for me,” Yanez told The AllStar. “Man, that was a lot of emotion. That was a lot of raw emotion, of me just wanting to f*** that guy up, man. I don’t like that guy. I genuinely don’t like that guy, man. Not even just because of the comments he said, the but stuff leading up, and I heard a lot of stuff about him. It’s a different thing whenever I’m going through the hallways and the UFC staff is telling me to f*** him up.

“That was the first guy I’ve had [people] be like, ‘F*** that guy up. Beat the s*** out of him.’ And there’s been so many thank yous after me whooping him that everybody’s like, ‘Thank you, man, f***.’ Those are the nicest people in the world, too, man, so it means a little bit more. It was a little bit more satisfying.”

The win for Yanez earned him a spot at No. 15 in the official UFC bantamweight rankings. A consistently entertaining fighter, Yanez’s current win streak is now one away from 10 as the ascent up the 135-pound ladder truly begins.

However, the beef with Kelley isn’t fully squashed despite the two having a moment in the octagon post-fight. Taking to Instagram in the aftermath, Kelley responded to some comments referencing the fight saying, “he don't wanna see me again and he knows it.”

While Yanez certainly has title aspirations on his mind, he admits he’s not opposed to running things back with Kelley after earning his fifth consecutive performance bonus in just as many UFC fights.

“Right now he’s trying to talk s*** to me, he’s trying to goad me out into getting a rematch and I just told my managers, bro, if they are about making that rematch, I would 100 percent take it because I don’t mind another bonus at all,” Yanez said. “He’s talking s*** so I’m happy about it, man. I’m under his skin even after the fight.

“He talked s*** at the ceremonial weigh-ins, he talked s*** like right after we were backstage and he got mad when I told him I’m gonna knock him out, he walked off and all that stuff. Even during the fight, he was starting to talk s***. Hit him with the check hook, he stopped talking (laughs). Then I stopped him and even then afterward, now, he’s still talking. Of course, you’re still talking, I took your money, I KO’d you and now you’re a meme (laughs). Of course, you’re gonna talk, you’re pissed off.”

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

When in Texas.

I'm reading Texas' MMA rules (because of their goofy explanation for ending of one of their bouts on last UFC card) and found this gem.



In Texas you can lose an MMA bout via 10 count. LOL. And yes the typo is in the actual rules.



"by being down on the map for a ten count" — Erik Magraken (@erikmagraken) June 23, 2022

First pitch.

Sean O’Malley with the best ceremonial first pitch of all time, take notes @TheNotoriousMMA pic.twitter.com/wEIDeEd8zA — TheSugaBible (@SugaBible) June 22, 2022

Accepted.

I’ll take anyone. He’ll take anyone. @NateDiaz209 let’s do this for everyone! @danawhite I think this moves the needle!

I want all the both inside and outside the cage pic.twitter.com/18sTduxU3B — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) June 22, 2022

Interesting.

The classic slugfest.

#OnThisDay 20 years ago, Don Frye & Yoshihiro Takayama had one of the fights of all time



[ Watch more PRIDE classics ONLY on @UFCFightPass ] pic.twitter.com/q2EqwbmNmi — UFC (@ufc) June 23, 2022

Up, up, and away.

Almost To The Top! pic.twitter.com/HIDb7K7QRZ — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) June 23, 2022

Memelsberger.

Made my first D&D meme lol. Kudos to Lucy girl for helping me out with this one haha. pic.twitter.com/Z7AgooQ33h — Matt Semelsberger (@SemiTheJedi) June 18, 2022

Game on.

Takeru speaks.

Quite a squad.

This throwback goes to the most successful Olympic team to ever transition into MMA. 4x UFC belts 1x Bellator 1x OneFC #2008olympicteam pic.twitter.com/PJm87vQR9E — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 23, 2022

Yeesh.

Bro got finished twice in 30 seconds pic.twitter.com/0y9rlixsPe — Patrick St-Pierre (@patrickallsyms) June 21, 2022

Mous.

Motivation.

Thank you @danawhite I will do my best to put on a hell of a performance. https://t.co/3Lm5ksTAe5 — JP Buys (@wrestling_Jp) June 23, 2022

What is it?

Healing.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Kayla Harrison (13-0) vs. Kaitlin Young (12-12-1); 2022 PFL 6, July 1

Jim Miller (34-16) vs. Donald Cerrone (36-16); UFC 276, July 2

Vugar Karamov (16-4) vs. Rikuto Shirakawa (11-8-1); RIZIN 37, July 31

Ulka Sasaki (23-10-2) vs. Yoshiki Nakahara (15-5); RIZIN 37, July 31

Hideki Sekine (12-5) vs. Tsuyoshi Sudario (4-1); RIZIN 37, July 31

Yuki Motoya (30-10) vs. Shinobu Ota (2-1); RIZIN 37, July 31

Naoki Inoue (15-3) vs. Kenta Takizawa (13-8); RIZIN 37, July 31

Irene Aldana (13-6) vs. Macy Chiasson (8-2); UFC 279, Sept. 10

Loma Lookboonmee (6-3) vs. Diana Belbita (14-7); UFC Fight Night, Sept. 17

Melissa Gatto (8-1-2) vs. Gillian Robertson (10-7); UFC Fight Night, Sept. 17

FINAL THOUGHTS

Can you imagine getting choked out by the ref? Just rude! Happy Friday and enjoy the weekend, folks. Thanks for reading!

