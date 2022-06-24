BKFC 26 Results: Brito vs. Palomino

MMA Fighting has BKFC 26 results for the Brito vs. Palomino event Friday night, a live blog of the featured Rawlings vs. Hart 2 bout, and live BKFC 26 Twitter updates.

In the main event, BKFC lightweight champion Luis Palomino moves up in weight to hunt for his second title against BKFC welterweight champion Elvin Brito.

Uly Diaz takes on Francesco Ricchi for the interim middleweight belt in the night’s co-main event, and Bec Rawlings faces off against Britain Hart in a rematch as a featured bout. Former UFC contender Jimmie Rivera also makes his BKFC debut on the main card.

Check out the BKFC 26 results below.

Main Card (8:30 p.m. ET)

Elvin Brito vs. Luis Palomino

Uly Diaz vs. Francesco Ricchi

Bec Rawlings vs. Britain Hart

Jimmie Rivera vs. Howard Davis

Bryan Duran vs. Braeden Tovey

Blake Davis vs. Cody Beierle

Gorjan Slaveski vs. Juston Stills

Tyler Randall vs. Cary Caprio

Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET)

Idrees Wasi vs. Steve Townsel

Will Shutt vs. Freddy Masabo