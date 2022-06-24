BKFC 26 Results: Brito vs. Palomino

MMA Fighting has BKFC 26 results for the Brito vs. Palomino event Friday night, a live blog of the featured Rawlings vs. Hart 2 bout, and live BKFC 26 Twitter updates.
In the main event, BKFC lightweight champion Luis Palomino moves up in weight to hunt for his second title against BKFC welterweight champion Elvin Brito.
Uly Diaz takes on Francesco Ricchi for the interim middleweight belt in the night’s co-main event, and Bec Rawlings faces off against Britain Hart in a rematch as a featured bout. Former UFC contender Jimmie Rivera also makes his BKFC debut on the main card.
Check out the BKFC 26 results below.
Main Card (8:30 p.m. ET)
Elvin Brito vs. Luis Palomino
Uly Diaz vs. Francesco Ricchi
Bec Rawlings vs. Britain Hart
Jimmie Rivera vs. Howard Davis
Bryan Duran vs. Braeden Tovey
Blake Davis vs. Cody Beierle
Gorjan Slaveski vs. Juston Stills
Tyler Randall vs. Cary Caprio
Preliminary Card (7:30 p.m. ET)
Idrees Wasi vs. Steve Townsel
Will Shutt vs. Freddy Masabo
