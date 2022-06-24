PFL 5 Results: Cappelozza vs. Scheffel

MMA Fighting has PFL 5 results for the Cappelozza vs. Scheffel fight card on Friday night at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.

In the heavyweight main event, Season 3 champ Bruno Cappelozza and Matheus Scheffel face off in regular season fight as both try to stack points for the postseason. Cappelozza is unbeaten in five PFL appearances, while Scheffel aims for his first PFL win.

In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis fights fellow octagon vet Stevie Ray.

Check out the PFL 5 results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel

Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray

Chris Wade vs. Kyle Bochniak

Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu

Denis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene

Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves

Sam Kei vs. Juan Adams

Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes

Brendan Loughnane vs. Ago Huskic

Alejandro Flores vs. Ryoji Kudo