PFL 5 Results: Cappelozza vs. Scheffel

MMA Fighting has PFL 5 results for the Cappelozza vs. Scheffel fight card on Friday night at Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta.
In the heavyweight main event, Season 3 champ Bruno Cappelozza and Matheus Scheffel face off in regular season fight as both try to stack points for the postseason. Cappelozza is unbeaten in five PFL appearances, while Scheffel aims for his first PFL win.
In the co-main event, former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis fights fellow octagon vet Stevie Ray.
Check out the PFL 5 results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Bruno Cappelozza vs. Matheus Scheffel
Anthony Pettis vs. Stevie Ray
Renan Ferreira vs. Klidson Abreu
Denis Goltsov vs. Maurice Greene
Bubba Jenkins vs. Reinaldo Ekson
Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET)
Ante Delija vs. Shelton Graves
Sam Kei vs. Juan Adams
Lance Palmer vs. Sheymon Moraes
Brendan Loughnane vs. Ago Huskic
