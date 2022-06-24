UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 57 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live stream of official weigh-ins when available.

The UFC Vegas 57 official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.

In the main event, lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for a non-title lightweight contest.

UFC Vegas 57 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ while prelims go to ESPN2/ESPN+.

Check out UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in results below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot

Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov

Josh Parisian vs. Alan Baudot

Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos

Nathan Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown

Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov

JP Buys vs. Cody Durden

Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Jinh Yu Frey