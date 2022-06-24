UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 57 weigh-ins, all 24 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday. MMA Fighting will have live stream of official weigh-ins when available.
The UFC Vegas 57 official weigh-ins begin at 12 p.m. ET.
In the main event, lightweights Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot can weigh no more than 156 pounds, the maximum allowed for a non-title lightweight contest.
UFC Vegas 57 takes place at UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The main card airs live on ESPN/ESPN+ while prelims go to ESPN2/ESPN+.
Check out UFC Vegas 57 weigh-in results below.
Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET)
Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot
Neil Magny vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov
Thiago Moises vs. Christos Giagos
Nathan Maness vs. Umar Nurmagomedov
Chris Curtis vs. Rodolfo Vieira
Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)
Carlos Ulberg vs. Tafon Nchukwi
Shayilan Nuerdanbieke vs. T.J. Brown
Raulian Paiva vs. Sergey Morozov
JP Buys vs. Cody Durden
Brian Kelleher vs. Mario Bautista
