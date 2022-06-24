Jake Paul, Tommy Fury even in opening betting line

The Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight is a tossup according to one opening betting line.

Per sportsbetting.ag, Paul and Fury are both -115, meaning a bet of $100 would return almost $87. Both have a 53 percent chance of winning according to implied odds.

Such a narrow line suggests oddsmakers are encouraging betting action on both sides – and are uncertain whether the former YouTuber turned boxer or half-brother of heavyweight champ Tyson Fury has an advantage.

Fury, a former reality TV star, is 8-0 as a professional and got a huge bump on a card headlined by Paul and ex-UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The two went nose-to-nose afterward and jawed in the media. But according to Paul, several offers were turned down.

On Wednesday, Paul repeatedly badgered Fury to agree to the terms of a fight set for Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden. The event is co-headlined by featherweight champ and Paul managee Amanda Serrano, who defends her belts against Brenda Carabajal.

Count on Paul issuing a wager to Fury after a heated war of words in the media. The influencer and boxer is 5-0 as a professional boxer with wins over former MMA champs Tyron Woodley (twice) and Ben Askren in his previous three performances.