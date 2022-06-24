Bellator 282 Results: Mousasi vs. Eblen

MMA Fighting has Bellator 282 results for the Mousasi vs. Eblen fight card Friday night from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn.

Bellator middleweight champion Gegard Mousasi will defend his title against Johnny Eblen in the main event. Mousasi won the past 12 of his 13 fights, while Eblen has compiled an 11-0 record.

Leandro Higo and Danny Sabatello, along with Magomed Magomedov and Enrique Barzola, will compete in Bellator bantamweight world grand prix tournament quarterfinal matches.

Check out Bellator 282 results below.

Main Card (Showtime at 9 p.m. ET)

Gegard Mousasi vs. Johnny Eblen

Leandro Higo vs. Danny Sabatello

Magomed Magomedov vs. Enrique Barzola

Brennan Ward vs. Kassius Kayne

Preliminary Card (MMA Fighting at 6 p.m.)

Brent Primus vs. Alexander Shabliy

Cat Zingano vs. Pam Sorenson

Anatoly Tokov vs. Muhammed Abdullah

Sabah Homasi vs. Maycon Mendonca

Alejandra Lara vs. Ilara Joanne

Cody Law vs. James Gonzalez

Dan Moret vs. Killys Mota

Lucas Brennan vs. Johnny Soto

Fabio Aguiar vs. Aaron Jeffery

Mandel Nallo vs. Bryce Logan