Rogerio Bontorin released by UFC, plans bantamweight move

Less than two weeks after Rogerio Bontorin was hospitalized and his fight with UFC 275 cancelled, the UFC has released the veteran from contract.

Bontorin plans to move to bantamweight after a bad weight cut sent him to the hospital, prompting the UFC call off his fight with Manel Kape in Singapore. The two had been rebooked from UFC 252 when an ankle injury forced Bontorin to withdraw.

The news was confirmed to MMA Fighting by people with knowledge of the fighter’s release and first reported by MMA reporter Alex Behunin.

Bontorin earned a 2-3 record with one no-contest in the UFC flyweight division. His fight cancellation at UFC 275 marked his second weight issue in the promotion. He most recently appeared in the octagon in January at UFC Vegas 46, where he was outpointed via split call by Brandon Royval.

A veteran of Dana White’s Contender Series, Bontorin earned a UFC contract with a submission win over Gabriel Silva. He followed up with subsequent triumphs over Magomed Bibulatov and Raulian Paiva, but stumbled in fights against Ray Borg and Kai Kara-France. Then a decision win over Matt Schnell was overturned when he tested positive for a performance-enhancer. He was given a reduced suspension when he proved his positive was caused by a tainted supplement.

MMA Fighting has also learned that Gloria de Paula has completed her contract and was not re-signed, and Timur Valiev is no longer on the roster, a person with knowledge of his UFC departure told MMA Fighting.