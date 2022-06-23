Bellator 282, PFL 5 preview show: Gegard Mousasi, Anthony Pettis headline busy weekend outside UFC

We’re getting spoiled this weekend, MMA fans. With big shows from Bellator and PFL (as well as BKFC 26), Friday night’s combat sports schedule is loaded.

MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Jed Meshew, and Alexander K. Lee set the table for the upcoming MMA smorgasbord by previewing Friday’s non-UFC slate, headlined by Gegard Mousasi’s latest title defense, the next stage of Bellator’s bantamweight grand prix, and one of the best fights PFL can currently make. Is Gegard Mousasi destined for another statement performance? Will Danny Sabatello actually back up his words? What’s going on with the bizarre saga between Cat Zingano and Cris Cyborg, and has former UFC lightweight champion Anthony Pettis finally found his footing in PFL?

The gang breaks it all down on today’s show, which can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.