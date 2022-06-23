UFC Austin medical suspensions: Josh Emmett among six fighters facing indefinite suspensions

Josh Emmett may be on the sidelines for a bit following the biggest win of his career this past Saturday.

Emmett earned a split decision win over Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Austin in the card’s Fight of the Night. Emmett certainly seemed to be wearing most of the damage in the aftermath of the bout as he called for a title shot against the winner of the trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway at UFC 276 on July 2.

Following the memorable event, the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation revealed that Emmett is among six competitors who have been handed indefinite suspensions. The list also includes Tim Means, Julian Marquez, Albert Duraev, Kyle Daukaus, and Deron Winn — fighters who were stopped in their respective bouts — all of which will be eligible to return with the combination of clearance from a physician, and a minimum mandated amount of time out of action.

Check out the full list of the UFC Austin medical suspensions below:

Josh Emmett: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 45 days

Calvin Kattar: Suspended until July 4

Kevin Holland: Suspended until June 26

Tim Means: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 30 days

Joaquin Buckley: Suspended until July 19

Albert Duraev: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 45 days

Damir Ismagulov: Suspended until June 28

Guram Kutateladze: Suspended until July 19

Gregory Rodrigues: Suspended until June 26

Julian Marquez: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 60 days

Adrian Yanez: Suspended until Aug. 3

Tony Kelley: Suspended until Aug. 3

Natalia Silva: Suspended until June 28

Jasmine Jasudavicius: Suspended until June 28

Jeremiah Wells: Suspended until June 26

Court McGee: Suspended until Aug. 18

Ricardo Ramos: Suspended until June 26

Danny Chavez: Suspended until Aug. 18

Maria Oliveira: Suspended until June 28

Gloria de Paula: Suspended until June 28

Cody Stamann: Suspended until June 26

Eddie Wineland: Suspended until July 19

Phil Hawes: Suspended until June 26

Deron Winn: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 45 days

Roman Dolidze: Suspended until June 26

Kyle Daukaus: Suspended indefinitely until cleared by physician, minimum 45 days