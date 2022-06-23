Between the Links: Dana White vs. Nate Diaz, UFC Austin fallout, Tsarukyan vs. Gamrot, best card of weekend on paper

UFC president Dana White and Nate Diaz are going back and forth once again, but will anything change because of it?

This week on Between the Links, the panel will discuss Diaz wanting to compete this summer or be outright released from the company, White saying Diaz should go fight Jake Paul, whether or not Calvin Kattar has a gripe after his UFC Austin loss to Josh Emmett in the main event, the MVP of this past Saturday’s card in Texas, the UFC Vegas 57 main event between Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot and how that event compares to the offerings of Bellator, PFL, and BKFC this weekend, and more.

Host Mike Heck moderates the matchup between MMA Fighting’s Jed Meshew and UFC bantamweight Randy Costa.

Watch the show live at 3 p.m. ET / Noon PT in the video above.

