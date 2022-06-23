Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury official for Aug. 6 at Madison Square Garden

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is on.

On Thursday, Paul and Fury announced that they have signed on to box one another at an upcoming Aug. 6 event at Madison Square Garden in New York promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions and Showtime boxing.

See the social media announcements here:

Okay people he grew a set over night. It’s official, Im taking this little Fury’s head off.



Amanda Serrano and I dual main-event at the Mecca of boxing.



Official press conference and ticket on-sale this Wednesday June 29th at 11AM. #PaulFury@MostVpromotions @ShowtimeBoxing pic.twitter.com/1YKtAHKUh6 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 23, 2022

‼️ Tommy Fury has confirmed that he's now signed his contract to fight Jake Paul on Aug 6th…



[ ️ @TommyTNTFury] pic.twitter.com/Hk3cY8GBnU — Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) June 23, 2022

The confirmation comes a day after Paul laid out an ultimatum for Fury, giving his rival 24 hours to agree to his conditions and sign on the dotted line or “I will never give you this opportunity again.” Paul and Fury were originally scheduled to fight this past December, but Fury withdrew due to an injury and an illness.

Fury was quick to respond to Wednesday’s challenge as he agreed to the Aug. 6 date on social media.

Paul’s post also announced who Amanda Serrano (42-2-1, 30 KOs) will be facing Argentinian veteran Brenda Carabajal (18-5-1, 9 KOs) in the co-main event of that card.

Paul, a YouTube star and social media phenom, is 5-0 as a professional boxer with wins over former MMA champions Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. In his most recent outing this past December, Paul defeated Woodley via a stunning sixth-round knockout.

Fury is also undefeated as a pro with an unblemished 8-0 record. The Love Island star is coming off of a decision win over Daniel Bocianski, a bout that took place at Wembley Stadium in London this past April. He is the younger half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.