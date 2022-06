MMA Fighting has PFL 5 weigh-in video for Friday’s event at OTE Arena in Atlanta.

In the main event, Season 3 heavyweight champion Bruno Cappelozza returns to the PFL cage for his second regular-season appearance in Season 4. Standing in his way is Dana White’s Contender Series vet Matheus Scheffel, who returns after a knockout loss in his Season 4 debut.

Complete weigh-in results can be seen below.

Main Card (ESPN, ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET)

Bruno Cappelozza (237.4) vs. Matheus Scheffel (254)

Anthony Pettis (155.4) vs. Stevie Ray (155.6)

Chris Wade (145.6) vs. Kyle Bochniak (145.8)

Renan Ferreira (261.2) vs. Klidson Abreu (258)

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 6 p.m. ET)

Ante Delija (246.8) vs. Shelton Graves (265.6)

Denis Goltsov (244.2) vs. Maurice Greene (241.4)

Sam Kei (240) vs. Juan Adams (266)

Bubba Jenkins (145.8) vs. Reinaldo Ekson (145.2)

Lance Palmer (145.8) vs. Sheymon Moraes (145.6)

Brendan Loughnane (145.8) vs. Ago Huskic (145.4)

Alejandro Flores (145.8) vs. Ryoji Kudo (145.4)