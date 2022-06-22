No Bets Barred: Finding value in a triple-header weekend of UFC Vegas 57, PFL 5, and Bellator 282

It’s an MMA triple-header this weekend, with the sport’s biggest promotions all hosting events. On Friday, the PFL returns with PFL 5, featuring a continuation of its heavyweight and lightweight seasons, while Bellator puts on Bellator 282, headlined by a middleweight title fight between Gegard Mousasi and Johnny Eblen. Then, on Saturday, the UFC keeps right on rolling with UFC Vegas 57, headlined by a lightweight bout between two of the very best prospects in all of MMA, Arman Tsarukyan and Mateusz Gamrot.

Fortunately for the No Bets Barred listeners, Conner Burks has finally returned from his European adventures and he and co-host Jed Meshew break down their choices for the best bets for all three fight cards. First though, the crew is joined by Alexander K. Lee who recounts his experience betting on UFC Austin, and laments the terrible judging of Chris Lee.

