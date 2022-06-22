Morning Report: Daniel Cormier makes it clear he doesn’t care if ‘fantastic little fighter’ Sean O’Malley wins or loses

Daniel Cormier isn’t as interested in Sean O’Malley as the surging bantamweight prospect believes he is.

Recently speaking with Cormier on his podcast, O’Malley told the former UFC light heavyweight and heavyweight titleholder how annoyed he is listening to the commentary of his fights on rewatch. O’Malley went on to claim that “deep down” he thinks Cormier simply wants to see him lose, resulting in the unsatisfactory analysis.

Unfortunately for O’Malley, his assumptions appear to be far off as Cormier took the time on his most recent podcast to make it clear how he really feels.

“It doesn’t really make me feel anything because the reality is like you said Ryan, my accomplishments are all on my own,” Cormier said on his DC & RC podcast with Ryan Clark. “I don’t care enough about Sean O’Malley to care if he wins or loses because like you said, it doesn’t really affect me. I like the kid, I think the kid’s a fantastic little fighter, I think he’s tough. But the reality is, I got eight championship belts at home. I got eight championship belts at home, Ryan Clark.

“It’s crazy when we mistake popularity for putting you on the level with someone else. The reality is I don’t care if Sean wins or if he loses. I don’t want to see a man lose. I think that he’s good for the sport. I think him winning does things for the sport. But I do believe that he uses this to serve as a bit of motivation, right? Everybody always goes; you need haters in order to propel you forward. So I think he’s trying to make me that but the reality is I don’t really care all that much because again, I have so many championships at home.”

O’Malley, 27, has been virtually flawless in his 16-fight career up to this point having defeated all comers except for Marlon “Chito” Vera in Aug. 2020. Since then, the bantamweight knockout artist and self-proclaimed “unranked champion” has rattled off three straight impressive finishes over the likes of Thomas Almeida, Kris Moutinho, and most recently, Raulian Paiva at UFC 269 in Dec. 2021.

Next week the Helena, Montana native will return to the octagon for his biggest fight yet at UFC 276 on July 2. O’Malley will be tasked with the No. 10-ranked contender in the official UFC rankings, Pedro Munhoz.

As for Cormier who will likely call the International Fight Week action inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, don’t expect him to be picking sides as things unfold.

“The guys that should address me in that manner are the guys that stood alongside me, that have done the things I’ve done in the game, and that will be remembered forever,” Cormier said. “Because until Sean O’Malley starts to win some championships and get all the way to the top of the game, bro, popularity fades. Legacy lasts and my legacy will stand the test of time so Sean, I don’t dislike you, I do not want to see you lose. Because frankly, I don’t really care all that much. I do think you’re good for the sport and I actually like you. I’m trying to make this work for as much as I need to when in reality I really don’t need to. I don’t care if the kid loses or wins, I really don’t.”

TOP STORIES

Drama. Dana White on Nate Diaz: ‘He probably should go on and fight Jake Paul’; Paul, Diaz responds.

Rematch? Israel Adesanya ‘can’t wait to drive’ MMA gloves through the face of Alex Pereira ‘after I go through Jared Cannonier’ at UFC 276.

Opportunity. Carla Esparza argues Marina Rodriguez deserves title shot over Zhang Weili, reveals timeline for next title defense.

Explanation. Anthony Smith on Donald Cerrone, Dan Bilzerian situation: ‘I stand by everything that I said, but I wasn’t trying to s*** on Cowboy’

Confusion. Texas commission explains why Joaquin Buckley’s UFC Austin win was ruled third-round TKO.

VIDEO STEW

MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin chats with UFC strawweight champion Carla Esparza.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck chats with Britain Hart.

Shavkat Rakhmonov | Still Undefeated | UFC Prospects to Watch.

Aljamain Sterling Shows His Monday Training Routine | The Get Back Ep 3.

10 Fighters Who Were Totally Different Before MMA.

LISTEN UP

Fighter vs. Writer. MMA Fighting’s Damon Martin chats with Neil Magny and Merab Dvalishvili.

Heck of a Morning. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck discusses Nate Diaz’s calling out the UFC again, the UFC 278 lineup, UFC Austin fallout, and more.

SOCIAL MEDIA BOUILLABAISSE

Dad.

Art.

Diego...

They killed DMX made it look like a OD to disgrace his legacy for CHRIST ✝️ #truth — Diego Sanchez UFC (@DiegoSanchezUFC) June 21, 2022

Main event ready.

Court.

Saturday night makes my 24th @ufc fight in 12 years. In 36 fights I’ve been stopped twice, sat was the 1st time being KOed. CT scan was clear, more importantly I woke up sober today! This is a game of inches and I’ve earned every one of um. Living my best life. pic.twitter.com/73z0Mqk32Q — Court McGee (@Court_McGee) June 20, 2022

Home.

Kyrgyzstan National style dress and UFC belt matching perfectly! pic.twitter.com/Zl57caeGMn — Valentina Shevchenko (@BulletValentina) June 21, 2022

Hey, Arnold...

And it continues more.

Send the release



‍♂️ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Dana - I’m happy to be Nate’s last fight in UFC. You know the terms: pay fighters more and give them healthcare.



Sweetener: I will fight for free. https://t.co/fhj6Ig9bS2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) June 21, 2022

Checking in.

USADA is here...prepared for a firework spectacle... — Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) June 21, 2022

Banter-weight.

Truth is, I think you’re all little herbs. How am I suppose to decide which herb, to herb in the octagon? Help me out jr. https://t.co/kSUtKRFOZT — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 21, 2022

The funny part in all of this, is that you know I’ll wreck you! https://t.co/dSWn9nQeBi — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 22, 2022

Listen Urkel, Amber Heard must be your striking coach cause it’s complete shit. I’m taking my belt but you can keep your Oscar. https://t.co/Uq893sklnY — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 22, 2022

Nope.

Shrinkage.

"My confidence is gonna his..."@Mousasi_MMA remains steadfast in his confidence.



Mousasi Eblen | Friday, June 24th | @SHOSports pic.twitter.com/TcgxWQvsB6 — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) June 22, 2022

Oh my.

Commentator Flick.

BREAKING NEWS: JIMMY FLICK IS COMING BACK!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/Zb6Tbk7cSt — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) June 22, 2022

Hollywood Cowboy.

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

N/A.

FINAL THOUGHTS

How do you not love Gegard? Thanks for reading!

EXIT POLL

Poll Who wins this weekend? Arman Tsarukyan

Mateusz Gamrot vote view results 66% Arman Tsarukyan (132 votes)

33% Mateusz Gamrot (67 votes) 199 votes total Vote Now

If you find something you’d like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it. Also follow MMAFighting on Instagram and like us on Facebook.