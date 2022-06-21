Texas commission explains why Joaquin Buckley’s UFC Austin win was ruled third-round TKO

For those of you who bet on Joaquin Buckley winning in the second round at UFC Austin, and were hoping for a reversal of fortune, it doesn’t appear like that’s going to happen.

At Saturday’s event in the Lone Star State, Buckley poured it on opponent Albert Duraev for 10 minutes before it appeared things would head to a third round. Instead, before the action could begin for the final stanza, both fighters rose to their feet, and referee Jacob Montalvo called the cage side doctor into the octagon to check on the mangled up eye of Duraev. Seconds later, the fight was waved off and it appeared like Buckley would get a second-round doctor’s stoppage TKO win.

However, ring announcer Joe Martinez announced the result as a TKO “at 10 seconds of round number three,’ which led to a lot of confusion. In fact, the UFC’s official website had both second and third round TKO results on their website in different spots.

So what’s the official result? Per the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, it will remain as a third-round TKO.

“We started the third round, but the fighter (Duraev) didn’t come out of the corner, so we called the fight with a TKO at 00:10 into the third,” a commission spokesperson told MMA Fighting on Tuesday.

When it was asked why it would go down that way when the third round hadn’t technically begun, the TLDR spokesperson added a bit more context.

“Since Round 2 had ended but the fight hadn’t, we don’t have a mechanism to just call it between rounds. So – we started the clock, which started Round 3, and then stopped the clock at 10 seconds, thereby stopping the round and the fight.”

According to DraftKings, Buckley winning via second-round KO/TKO closed at a +1000, while “New Mansa” straight finishing in Round 2 was +1100.

While it’s a bummer for the second-round prop bettors, those who bet Buckley to win via third-round KO/TKO were luckily rewarded as odds were at +1600, and +1700 for a Round 3 Buckley stoppage win.

Congratulations to those who had third-round props, and sincere apologies for those who took the lines for Round 2.