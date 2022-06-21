Video: Deron Winn breaks down his UFC Austin loss, ‘4 million’ elbows from Phil Hawes

Deron Winn may not have gotten his hand raised after a tough fight with Phil Hawes this past Saturday, but he certainly is winning over fans with how he has reacted to the loss.
Winn and Hawes met in a middleweight prelim fight at UFC Austin. Winn was battered from the opening seconds of the fight with Hawes landing a flurry of big punches and elbows throughout the nearly two round bout. Referee Herb Dean finally stepped in at the 4:25 mark of the second to stop Hawes from inflicting any more damage.
On Monday, Winn took to Instagram to give his own honest — and sometimes hilarious — breakdown of the fight, where he also revealed Hawes broke Winn’s orbital bone in the opening seconds.
“He elbowed me for the four millionth time and I’m looking at Herb [Dean] like, ‘What took your ass so long [to stop it?,’” Winn said at the close of the video.
With the victory, Hawes bounced back from his lone promotional loss to Chris Curtis at UFC 268 this past November.
