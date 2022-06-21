Nate Diaz once again asks for summer fight or UFC release, teases future Jake Paul bout: ‘I have bigger s*** to do’

Nate Diaz wants to close out his UFC contract in the next few months, or get an outright release as he seems to have his sights set on a boxing matchup with Jake Paul.

Diaz, once again, took to social media to politely ask the UFC if they can get him on a card in July or August, or just cut him loose so he can pursue other lucrative ventures — both are requests he has made on multiple occasions.

However, in this particular ask, Diaz teased a move to the squared circle to face Paul, showing the video of Paul viciously knocking out Tyron Woodley in their rematch this past December.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

Paul is currently scheduled to close the show in an event at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York on Aug. 6 against an opponent yet to be announced. With Diaz under contract with the UFC, it would be highly unlikely the popular MMA star has been offered that bout, but that certainly doesn’t mean a fight in the future wouldn’t draw in a lot of eyeballs.

Diaz last competed at UFC 263 a little over a year ago and lost a unanimous decision to upcoming welterweight title challenger Leon Edwards.