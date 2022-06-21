Fighter vs. Writer: Neil Magny previews showdown with Shavkat Rakhmonov, Merab Dvalishvili prefers Jose Aldo fight over ‘piece of s***’ Petr Yan

On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, Neil Magny and Merab Dvalishvili join the show.

Magny will preview his upcoming fight against rising star Shavkat Rakhmonov and why he’s been so willing to take fights against highly touted prospects while other ranked welterweights refuse to even entertain those kinds of opponents.

Also on the show, Dvalishvili discusses his new fight that was just announced against Jose Aldo at UFC 278 and why he prefers that matchup over a potential showdown with former champion Petr Yan. Dvalishvili will also preview his teammate Aljamain Sterling taking on T.J. Dillashaw and the relationship he shares with the current UFC bantamweight champion.

All this and more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

