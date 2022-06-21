Morning Report: Mike Tyson and Jake Paul open to fighting: ‘It has got to happen this year’

The names Mike Tyson and Jake Paul traditionally don’t belong in the same sentence. Just thinking about the two interacting seems best fit for something like The Hangover Part IV. Instead, the potential for a fight between both men is possible in 2022 ... but only 2022.

In Nov. 2020, Tyson (50-6) returned to the ring for the first time in 14 years when taking on fellow boxing legend, Roy Jones Jr. in an exhibition match. Fighting the full eight rounds to a decision, the bout was declared a draw as it wasn’t scored.

That very same night, the younger Paul brother was also in action, taking on former NBA star Nate Robinson. A now-infamous knockout, Paul needed only a minute and 24 seconds into round two to render the former New York Knick unconscious.

Since then, Paul, 25, has continued to find his footing in the boxing world, racking up victories over the likes of former welterweight MMA champions, Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Therefore opening the door for a Tyson matchup.

“That could be very interesting,” Tyson said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “I never really took it serious, but yeah, that could be really interesting. He’s skilled enough, yes. I’m [going] to give it to him, he’s skilled enough because he’s winning. Even if he’s fighting guys that you don’t believe are good enough fighters, they should be able to beat him but they can’t. He is beating people that he shouldn’t really be beating so you got to give him that credit. He’s beating people he really should not be beating. He is doing good for a guy that just doing it and he is doing so much good for boxing.

“Listen, this guy has seven million people following him every time he fights. The champions of the world don’t have that many people following them so what he is doing for boxing is just sensational. No one should be hating on that, let’s just fight ‘em. He’s helping everybody get money. Why are people mad at him?”

Tyson, 55, added a timetable for when the match would have to take place as he’s not looking to stick around forever, despite his already seasoned age.

“Anything is possible, yes,” Tyson said. “But it has got to happen this year. It has got to happen this year.”

In recent months, Tyson has been more linked to a possible matchup with Jake’s older brother, Logan, than he has been with “The Problem Child.” However, that doesn’t appear to be coming to fruition at this point as Logan continues to dabble in many different ventures such as professional wrestling, where he participated in his first match at this past Wrestlemania in April. Logan’s last boxing match was an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather in June 2021 that resulted in a no-decision after going the full eight rounds.

For Jake, he’s taken a bit of a break after his Woodley rematch in Dec. 2021 where he scored a violent sixth-round knockout. Paul has announced his next match will take place in August, but the opponent has yet to be officially revealed as Paul has teased it to be a rebooked clash with Tommy Fury. The December Woodley rematch acted as a short-notice replacement after Fury withdrew due to injury.

Regardless, count Paul in for a meeting with “Iron Mike.”

“Thank you to the great Mike Tyson for the respect and opportunity,” Paul tweeted in response to Tyson. “This year we are making it happen.”

The Match!

My last call to the ring for Tenshin Nasukawa.

The Match

June 19 2022

Tokyo Dome

56 thousand + fans were there to say farewell.

AND HE WON!!!! pic.twitter.com/vgz7ztWRSl — Lenne Hardt レニー・ハート (@lennehardt) June 20, 2022

Per founder of K-1, PPV buys of #THEMATCH2022 is about 500k buys. A big number to Japan.

More than expected. They make 25 Million Dollars with PPV, plus 5 Million with sponsors. 50 Million Dollar revenue, 59k ppl with 56399 tickets sold. #HYPE https://t.co/4MAogxDKVu — Bruno Massami (Бруно Массами) (@BrMassami) June 19, 2022

Just flip it.

The slam.

18 years ago. The Rampage SLAM pic.twitter.com/6APgbUwkyH — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) June 20, 2022

Comeback trail.

Come back 5 weeks post op pic.twitter.com/wkd74x9X2k — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 20, 2022

Feels.

From the booth!



What was your reaction to that Zhang Weili vs Joanna Jędrzejczyk KO at #UFC275?!



Watch in full on @UFCFightPass now! pic.twitter.com/WBpr7Aw1ep — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) June 19, 2022

Signed.

Bout agreement signed! Let’s get it @PFLMMA — Juan Adams mma (@chosenjuan285) June 20, 2022

Ouch.

Tore my ACL & Meniscus, I’ll be having surgery for my fight day! — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) June 20, 2022

Incredible.

Champs.

Goals.

New goal : Most wins in the history of the ufc at middleweight



Michael Bisping has 16. I have 14 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 20, 2022

On deck.

Congrats, Nattie!

Man, that fight was insanity.

Grappling.

It continues.

Ufc release now please or give me fight with anyone in July or august

I have bigger shit to do pic.twitter.com/xyYSCBysLs — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) June 21, 2022

FIGHT ANNOUNCEMENTS

Marcin Tybura (22-7) vs. Alexandr Romanov (16-0); UFC 278, Aug. 20

Amir Albazi (14-1) vs. Francisco Figueiredo (13-4-1); UFC 278, Aug. 20

Lucie Pudilova (13-7) vs. Wu Yanan (12-5); UFC 278, Aug. 20

AJ Fletcher (9-1) vs. Ange Loosa (8-3); UFC 278, Aug. 20

Leonardo Santos (18-5-1) vs. Jared Gordon (18-5); UFC 278, Aug. 20

FINAL THOUGHTS

I already tweeted this but I’m going to say it again here because it’s still wild... How no international platforms wanted The Match is baffling and just plain ignorant when it comes to the power of the Japanese market. Fuji TV’s stock dropped 22 percent after losing out on it. Just think what could have been.

Well, a rematch for starters would be genius from all possible perspectives. Considering how hard it was to make the fight happen in the first place though, we shouldn’t get too hopeful.

Happy almost July! Thanks for reading!

Last Week’s Results:

Friday: 70% of 460 votes answered “Calvin Kattar” when asked, “Who wins tomorrow night?” Kattar lost a split decision to Josh Emmett in the main event of UFC Austin this past weekend.

Thursday: 53% of 537 total votes answered “Donald Cerrone” when asked, “Who wins this weekend?” Cerrone and Joe Lauzon’s scheduled bout was canceled after Lauzon was deemed unable to compete.

Wednesday: 68% of 822 total votes answered “No” when asked, “Will Conor McGregor face Charles Oliveira in the next UFC lightweight title fight?”

Tuesday: 92% of 824 total votes answered “Zhang Weili” when asked, “Who is your early pick?” Zhang is expected to be the next UFC strawweight title challenger to champion, Carla Esparza.

Monday: 66% of 661 total votes answered “Valentina Shevchenko” when asked, “Who do you think should have won?” Shevchenko defeated Taila Santos via split decision at UFC 275.

If you find something you'd like to see in the Morning Report, hit up @DrakeRiggs_ on Twitter and let him know about it.