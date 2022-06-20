UFC 278 announced with 12 fights on the card headlined by Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2

Kamaru Usman puts his welterweight title up for grabs when he rematches Leon Edwards at UFC 278 from Salt Lake City on Aug. 20.

On Monday, the UFC officially announced the upcoming pay-per-view card with 12 fights currently booked for the event, which takes place at the Vivint Arena, the home of the NBA’s Utah Jazz. The official bout order has not been confirmed.

Usman faces Edwards in the main event after they originally clashed back in 2015. On that night, Usman took home a unanimous decision. It was the last time Edwards tasted defeat before he went undefeated in his next 10 fights.

In addition to Usman vs. Edwards 2, the UFC also confirmed Jose Aldo will face Merab Dvalishvili in a featured bantamweight matchup on the card as both men work toward a title shot. Aldo has won his past three fights including impressive showings against Marlon “Chito” Vera and Rob Font, while Dvalishvili has picked up seven consecutive wins including a jaw-dropping stoppage against one-time title contender Marlon Moraes in his previous outing.

Former UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold also makes his long awaited return to the cage as he faces Paulo Costa at 185 pounds. The fight was originally expected to take place in July at UFC 277. Rockhold looks to get back on track after back-to-back losses to Jan Blachowicz and Yoel Romero.

Undefeated heavyweight Alexandr Romanov also aims to move up the ranks as he faces Marcin Tybura.

Below is the full card for UFC 278.

Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards - welterweight title fight

Jose Aldo vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Luke Rockhold vs. Paulo Costa

Amir Albazi vs. Francisco Figueiredo

Marcin Tybura vs. Alexandr Romanov

Leonardo Santos vs. Jared Gordon

Wu Yanan vs. Lucie Pudilova

Tyson Pedro vs. Harry Hunsucker

Daniel Lacerda vs. Victor Altamirano

Aoriqileng vs. Jay Perrin

A.J. Fletcher vs. Ange Loosa

Sean Woodson vs. Luis Saldana