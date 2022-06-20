Video: Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski team up to make kangaroo burgers ahead of UFC 276

Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski have massive fights ahead of them, but that doesn’t mean they can’t find time to mess around in the kitchen.

The UFC champions teamed up on Volkanovski’s Cooking with Volk YouTube show (this episode titled “Cooking with Champions” appropriately enough) to prepare kangaroo burgers, a fitting meal given their shared Oceanic origins.

Watch New Zealand’s Adesanya and Australia’s Volkanovski get to work in the video above.

Volkanovski takes the lead with Adesanya helping with the seasoning and in the end the two UFC stars are deeply satisfied with the results. The clip also features Adesanya’s usual bawdy humor and Volkanovski joking about how mortified UFC President Dana White would be if they accidentally chopped their fingers off.

Both men are scheduled to compete at UFC 276 on July 2 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Adesanya goes for the fifth straight defense of his middleweight title when he fights Jared Cannonier in the main event, while Volkanovski looks for consecutive defense No. 4 when he meets rival Max Holloway in a featherweight championship trilogy bout in the co-main event.