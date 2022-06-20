On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Austin

Following his split decision win over Calvin Kattar in the main event of Saturday’s UFC Austin event, Josh Emmett told Dana White he plans to sit cage side for the UFC 276 featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway because he plans to face the winner. Will Emmett get his wish?

On a brand new edition of On To the Next One, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee put on the matchmaking hats following the promotion’s return to the Lone Star State to discuss what could be next for Emmett and Kattar in the loaded 145-division. In addition, future matchups are discussed for Kevin Holland following his impressive submission win over Tim Means in the co-main event, along with Joaquin Buckley, Damir Ismagulov, Gregory Rodrigues, Adrian Yanez, and more.

