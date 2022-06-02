Dustin Poirier warns Michael Chandler about ‘dangerous’ matchups with himself and Conor McGregor, Chandler fires back

Dustin Poirier gave his thoughts on Michael Chandler recently, and Chandler didn’t wait long to fire back.

Following Chandler’s incredible knockout of Tony Ferguson at UFC 274, the former Bellator champion didn’t feel like he was getting the respect he deserved from Poirier when he first signed with the UFC — which led to “Iron” saying on The MMA Hour that he wasn’t all that interested in fighting Poirier. In response, Poirier echoed that sentiment, while also taking a shot to Chandler’s UFC resumé of not facing anybody coming off of a win.

Poirier was asked to further elaborate on Chandler recently.

“I’m a dangerous fight for him. I think I’m a clean puncher, accurate,” Poirier said on The Fight with Teddy Atlas. “He called out Conor, think Conor is a dangerous fight for him, too. I’m not saying Chandler’s chinny or anything, but he gets hurt in a lot of his fights, and guys like Conor, they can punch. If you’re getting hurt by Tony Ferguson and dropped by [Charles] Oliveira, guys like me, guys like Conor, if we touch your chin, it’s gonna be bad.”

Of course, Chandler wasn’t going to let that sit without saying something. In a social media video, Chandler walked his phone over to an outdoor storage compartment where he would leave it, shut the bin, and quietly reacted.

Michael Chandler responds to Dustin Poirier "warning" him against fighting Conor McGregor pic.twitter.com/GOaWSEwLMQ — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 2, 2022

“I heard what you said. Listen, nobody gives a rip about your wannabe, don’t make sense, lost your shine so you’re trying to steal everybody else’s shine, backdoor MMA math. Zip it,” Chandler responded via his Instagram story.

Poirier was hoping to compete at UFC 277 in Dallas on July 30, but it doesn’t appear likley with the big pieces of the card already confirmed. Chandler stated that date would probably be too soon, so the stars could align for a potential Fight of the Year candidate later in the year.