Heck of a Morning: Will Jon Jones fight before Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo?

Jon Jones is planning on making his UFC heavyweight debut this year, but will it actually happen?

On this episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck answers that question, along with whether or not Jones will step in the octagon for his next appearance before Conor McGregor and Henry Cejudo make their returns. In addition, listeners ask about Jordan Leavitt’s recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Erin Blanchfield’s ceiling compared to fellow up and comers Casey O’Neill and Manon Fiorot, whether or not refereeing is more of a problem than judging in MMA, Jailton Almeida seemingly making a more permanent move to heavyweight, and more.

