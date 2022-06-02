‘DAMN! They Were Good’: Celebrating the extraordinary career of Michael Bisping

DAMN! They Were Good is podcast where we celebrate the careers of some of our favorite fighters ever. This episode, Jed Meshew is joined by Shaun Al-Shatti and Chuck Mindenhall to discuss a man with one of the most remarkable careers in the history of MMA: Michael Bisping.

After a career full of setbacks, Bisping authored an unbelievable late-career run that saw him finally win the UFC middleweight title with one of the biggest upsets ever, knocking out Luke Rockhold at UFC 199 and changing the narrative of Bisping’s entire career. The crew discusses that win, the unbelievable resilience Bisping showed in staying the course, and how INSANE it was that Michael Bisping won a UFC title with only one functioning eye.

