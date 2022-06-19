Eddie Wineland announces retirement following KO loss at UFC Austin: ‘This train has reached it’s final destination’

Eddie Wineland has revealed his UFC and MMA career is over.

The former WEC champion took to Instagram on Sunday to announce his retirement from the sport following a one-sided TKO loss to Cody Stamann during the preliminary card of Saturday’s UFC Austin event. Wineland had his gloves off in the octagon, but was not given the chance to leave them behind and have a moment to make the announcement during the event.

“I didn’t get an opportunity to leave my gloves in the cage but as Jim Morrison once sang. ‘this is the end,’” Wineland stated. “The road I’ve traveled over the past almost 20 years has seen many highs and lows, it’s been a fun ride but this train has reached its final destination!

“I am forever grateful and extremely thankful for the opportunities given by the UFC, Dana White and Sean Shelby, everything you guys and the company have done for and given to me I am forever grateful! Thank you and thank you to the fans who’ve always stood in my corner, officially retired. Thank you for the memories, time to turn the page, and on to the next chapter in life!”

The 37-year-old ends his career with a 24-16-1 record following a 16-fight run with the UFC. Wineland did challenge for an interim bantamweight title at UFC 165 in September 2013, losing to Renan Barao via second-round knockout. Wineland captured the WEC title with a first-round finish of Antonio Banuelos at WEC 20 in 2006.