The Match 2022 video: Tenshin Nasukawa outlasts Takeru Sagawa in wild battle

The highly anticipated battle between Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru Sagawa lived up to the hype. In the end, Nasukawa walked away with the victory.

The legendary kickboxers battled it out in the main event of The Match 2022, an event co-promoted by K-1, Rise, and RIZIN. It was an exciting striking battle from the very beginning and following the final bell, Nasukawa — who dropped Sagawa at the end of the first round — earned the nod across the board on the judges’ scorecards.

Check out highlights of the fight below:

第15試合 第2Rにて

那須川 天心選手と武尊選手による激しい打ち合い！



第15試合 第2Rにて

那須川 天心選手と武尊選手による激しい打ち合い！

第15試合 第3Rにて

那須川 天心選手と武尊選手激しい戦い！！



第15試合 第3Rにて

那須川 天心選手と武尊選手激しい戦い！！

In the co-main event, Kaito defeated Masaki Noiri in the extension round via unanimous decision, while Kento Haraguchi stopped Hideaki Yamazaki in the second round in the feature contest.

Check out full results of The Match 2022 below:

Tenshin Nasukawa def. Takeru Nasukawa via unanimous decision

Kaito def. Masaki Noiri via unanimous decision

Kento Haraguchi def. Hideaki Yamazaki via TKO - Round 2

Rukiya Anpo def. Kosei Yamada via unanimous decision

Kongnapa Weerasakreck def. Taiju Shiratori via TKO - Round 1

Kan Nakamura def. Leona Pettas via majority decision

Ya-Man def. Ryusei Ashizawa via KO - Round 1

Hiromi Wajima def. Bey Noah via unanimous decision

Sina Karimian def. Rikiya Yamashita via unanimous decision

Mahmoud Sattari def. Yuta Uchia via KO - Round 1

Yuki Kasahara def. Chihiro Nakajima via unanimous decision

Kazane def. Toma Kuroda via unanimous decision

Mutsuki Ebata def. Riamu via split decision

Masashi Kimura def. Shiro via unanimous decision

Masahiko Suzuki def. Akihiro Kaneko via majority decision

Rui Okubo def. Ryujin Nasukawa via unanimous decision