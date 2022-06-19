The Match 2022 video: Tenshin Nasukawa outlasts Takeru Sagawa in wild battle

The highly anticipated battle between Tenshin Nasukawa and Takeru Sagawa lived up to the hype. In the end, Nasukawa walked away with the victory.
The legendary kickboxers battled it out in the main event of The Match 2022, an event co-promoted by K-1, Rise, and RIZIN. It was an exciting striking battle from the very beginning and following the final bell, Nasukawa — who dropped Sagawa at the end of the first round — earned the nod across the board on the judges’ scorecards.
Check out highlights of the fight below:
那須川 天心選手登場！— RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) June 19, 2022
Yogibo presents THE MATCH 2022 @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/9GhrrmipWB pic.twitter.com/OsYlp5bdP3
第15試合 第1Rにて— RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) June 19, 2022
武尊選手ダウン！！
Yogibo presents THE MATCH 2022 @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/9GhrrmipWB pic.twitter.com/CSZMu3W4S9
第15試合 第2Rにて— RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) June 19, 2022
那須川 天心選手と武尊選手による激しい打ち合い！
Yogibo presents THE MATCH 2022 @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/9GhrrmipWB pic.twitter.com/gQHneF5R9T
第15試合 第3Rにて— RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) June 19, 2022
那須川 天心選手と武尊選手激しい戦い！！
Yogibo presents THE MATCH 2022 @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/9GhrrmipWB pic.twitter.com/dUhOZnxrLj
THE MATCH 2022】6.19(日)東京ドーム— RISE OFFICIAL (@RISE_2003) June 19, 2022
○那須川天心
［判定5-0により那須川 天心選手の勝利！］
×武尊
Yogibo presents THE MATCH 2022 @ABEMA で視聴中 https://t.co/9GhrrmipWB pic.twitter.com/OPipotBZoK
In the co-main event, Kaito defeated Masaki Noiri in the extension round via unanimous decision, while Kento Haraguchi stopped Hideaki Yamazaki in the second round in the feature contest.
Check out full results of The Match 2022 below:
Tenshin Nasukawa def. Takeru Nasukawa via unanimous decision
Kaito def. Masaki Noiri via unanimous decision
Kento Haraguchi def. Hideaki Yamazaki via TKO - Round 2
Rukiya Anpo def. Kosei Yamada via unanimous decision
Kongnapa Weerasakreck def. Taiju Shiratori via TKO - Round 1
Kan Nakamura def. Leona Pettas via majority decision
Ya-Man def. Ryusei Ashizawa via KO - Round 1
Hiromi Wajima def. Bey Noah via unanimous decision
Sina Karimian def. Rikiya Yamashita via unanimous decision
Mahmoud Sattari def. Yuta Uchia via KO - Round 1
Yuki Kasahara def. Chihiro Nakajima via unanimous decision
Kazane def. Toma Kuroda via unanimous decision
Mutsuki Ebata def. Riamu via split decision
Masashi Kimura def. Shiro via unanimous decision
Masahiko Suzuki def. Akihiro Kaneko via majority decision
Rui Okubo def. Ryujin Nasukawa via unanimous decision
Loading comments...