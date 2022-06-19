UFC Austin post-fight show: Was Calvin Kattar robbed in main event vs. Josh Emmett?

Following Josh Emmett’s split decision win over Calvin Kattar in the main event of UFC Austin, it seemed pretty clear that calling the close fight “a robbery” would be highly egregious.

However, after looking at the judges’ scorecards more in-depth, maybe there is a case to be made.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck, Jose Youngs, and Alexander K. Lee gave their thoughts on the headline of the UFC’s return to Texas — and judge Chris Lee’s much-debated fourth-round scoring — and where Emmett goes after the biggest win of his career, Kevin Holland’s sensational performance against Tim Means, Adrian Yanez’s potential breakout moment, the late scratch of Donald Cerrone vs. Joe Lauzon, Joaquin Buckley’s ceiling at 185 after his career best performance, and more.

Watch the video above, or an audio-only version of the show can be streamed below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever else you get your pods.