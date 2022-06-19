Video: Robeisy Ramirez flattens Abraham Nova to score upset knockout

Robeisy Ramirez made sure Abraham Nova wasn’t leaving New York with his undefeated record intact.

The two-time Olympic gold medalist handed Nova (21-1, 15 KOs) his first professional loss in brutal fashion on Saturday with a right hand down the pipe that sent Nova crashing to the canvas. Nova couldn’t recover and the bout was officially stopped at the 2:20 mark of Round 5.

Ramirez (10-1, 6 KOs) entered the bout as a +350 underdog, according to DraftKings, but looked to all the world like the boxer who conquered the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Olympics in two different divisions representing Cuba. Now up at featherweight, Ramirez has won 10 straight fights since dropping a split decision to Adan Gonzales in his pro debut.

Nova, who was dropping down from the super featherweight division, suffered his first loss in 22 fights.

Watch another angle of the finish and more highlights from the fight below, courtesy of Top Rank Boxing and ESPN.

