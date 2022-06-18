UFC Austin post-fight bonuses: All finishers earn $50k payouts

A night of finishes at UFC Austin was justifiably rewarded by UFC President Dana White, who handed out $50,000 bonuses to everyone who earned a stoppage.

On Saturday, that list included nine fighters: Kevin Holland, Joaquin Buckley, Gregory Rodrigues, Adrian Yanez, Jeremiah Wells, Ricardo Ramos, Cody Stamann, Phil Hawes and Roman Dolidze. In total, they collected $450,000.

One of only four decisions on the card, Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar, earned “Fight of the Night” honors for their tactical five-round headliner. It was Emmett’s third UFC performance bonus and Kattar’s fifth.

The promotion typically hands out a trio of bonuses, two for “Performance of the Night” and one for both fighters involved in the “Fight of the Night.” White ruled out a permanent finishing bonus for the promotion, but said, “when you have cards like last weekend and tonight and fighters perform and deliver like they did tonight, it’s hard to give out three. I guess I’m in a good mood, because we’re giving everyone bonuses.”

At UFC 275 earlier this month, five fighters received performance bonuses in addition to the “Fight of the Night” awarded to the light heavyweight headliner between champ Jiri Prochazka and Glover Teixeira.