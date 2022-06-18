Josh Emmett vs. Calvin Kattar official UFC Austin scorecard

Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar needed judges after five rounds of closely contested action. In the end, Emmett captured the split decision in the UFC Austin headliner.

The UFC released the official scorecard for the featherweight headliner, which revealed disagreement on Rounds 2 and 4 in the main event at Moody Center in Austin, Texas.

Check out the official scorecard below.

The fight was scored by Chris Lee, Doug Crosby and San D’Amato, all veteran judges in major UFC events. The trio agreed on Rounds 1, 3 and 5, with Emmett capturing the opening frame and Round 3 and Kattar capturing Round 5.

The disagreement came with Rounds 2 and 4. Lee and Crosby gave Round 2 to Kattar, while D’Amato scored it for Emmett. Crosby and D’Amato then gave Kattar Round 4, while Lee dissented for Emmett.

The judgement for Emmett contrasted with media scores for the fight. Of 19 outlets that scored the bout, 14 of them gave it to Kattar, who went back to the drawing board after a headliner win over Giga Chikadze in his previous outing.

Emmett, meanwhile, has now won five straight and inches closer to title contention.