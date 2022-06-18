UFC Austin video: Kevin Holland calls out Sean Brady after submitting Tim Means with nasty D’Arce choke

Kevin Holland looks like a serious problem at welterweight.

In his second fight at 170 pounds in the octagon at UFC Austin, Holland was pinpoint accurate with his strikes, fast on the feet and just as deadly on the ground after he wrapped up a D’Arce choke to tap out Tim Means in the co-main event. The end came at 1:28 in the second round after Holland cracked Means with a devastating right hand that led to the submission finish.

“Two wins at welterweight, both in the second round,” Holland said while celebrating his handiwork. “Honestly, guys, I’m not trying to be cocky, I think I submit anybody in the world to be honest.”

The welterweights were throwing strikes with a lot of volume as soon as the action got started but Holland’s speed and accuracy were giving Means fits on the feet. That led to Means looking for a takedown but Holland was able to scramble free and get back to standing.

From there, Holland unleashed a lightning quick combination that whipped Means’ head around and had the New Mexico native looking for the clinch to hopefully slow things down a little bit. When they separated, Holland was just a step ahead in almost every exchange with Means playing catch up as they traded punches.

As the first round was coming to a close, Holland snapped off a nasty punch down the middle that rocked Means, who was once again holding onto his always outspoken opponent to ensure he survived to the horn.

The fight didn’t last much longer because Holland came out firing once again in the second, which is where he connected with the right hand that had Means wobbled and hurt. From there, Holland snatched the D’Arce choke, tightened his grip and then locked up the submission.

Now 2-0 since dropping down from middleweight, Holland is looking to make a fast rise up the ranks with an opponent already in mind for his next fight.

“I hear Sean Brady really needs an opponent, I’m down for that,” Holland said. “I hear he wants to fight in August, I was thinking September. Sean, if we can figure something out.”