‘Shut up the bulls*** talker’: Fighters react to Adrian Yanez’s brutal knockout of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new
UFC Fight Night: Kattar v Emmett
Tony Kelley and Adrian Yanez
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Adrian Yanez is even more of a fan favorite after Saturday night.

The bantamweight striker improved to 5-0 in the UFC with a knockout of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin, thrilling his fellow fighters, many of whom previously voiced their displeasure with opponent Tony Kelley’s recent offensive comments aimed at Brazilians.

Kelley made no apologies for the comments and actually threw up a pair of middle fingers before his fight with Yanez, a gesture that Yanez returned in kind after securing the victory.

Brazilian fighters like Ariane Carnelossi were ecstatic to see Kelley lose, with Carnelossi writing, “Congratulations [Yanez], shut up the bulls*** talker.”

See more social media responses from the MMA community here.

