‘Shut up the bulls*** talker’: Fighters react to Adrian Yanez’s brutal knockout of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin

Adrian Yanez is even more of a fan favorite after Saturday night.

The bantamweight striker improved to 5-0 in the UFC with a knockout of Tony Kelley at UFC Austin, thrilling his fellow fighters, many of whom previously voiced their displeasure with opponent Tony Kelley’s recent offensive comments aimed at Brazilians.

Kelley made no apologies for the comments and actually threw up a pair of middle fingers before his fight with Yanez, a gesture that Yanez returned in kind after securing the victory.

Brazilian fighters like Ariane Carnelossi were ecstatic to see Kelley lose, with Carnelossi writing, “Congratulations [Yanez], shut up the bulls*** talker.”

See more social media responses from the MMA community here.

Congratulations @yanezmma , shut up the bullshit talker #UFCAustin



thank you from — Ariane “Sorriso” Carnelossi (@ArianeSorrisoo) June 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez! REMEMBER THE NAME! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022

YEOOO!!! That was FILTHY!!! My guy wants some more!!! Adrian Yanez is the real deal ladies and gents! Just incase you didn’t know that yet! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

YANEZ is a problem at 135!!! The precision is unreal #UFCAustin — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 18, 2022

Brazil is absolutely loving this fight card right now! Brazilians putting on amazing performances and to top it off Yanez just put a beating on Kelly #UFCAustin — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez needs a number next to his name @yanezmma — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) June 18, 2022

That boy Yanez got some very nice hands!!!#UFCAustin — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2022

@yanezmma with a big win to finally shut up Kelly!#UFCAustin — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) June 18, 2022

There you go ✊ let’s go brotha #ufc — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2022

One of the best strikers in the ufc. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 18, 2022

Told you, Yanez is underrated & one hell of a prospect #UFCAustin @ufc — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) June 18, 2022

Yanez got snappy punches great patience to finish — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 18, 2022

Life will show u middle finger back at ya sometimes — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022