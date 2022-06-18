 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith full fight video highlights

By MMA Fighting Newswire
Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. full fight video highlights full fight video highlights from their light heavyweight championship unification bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Beterbiev vs. Smith took place June 18 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) competed in the main event. On the line in the headlining contest were Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF belts and Smith’s WBO belt. The fight aired live on ESPN.

