Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith full fight video highlights

The Ringside Cam of @ABeterbiev ’s stoppage over Joe Smith Jr. #BeterbievSmith pic.twitter.com/58EjnVempa

Watch Artur Beterbiev vs. Joe Smith Jr. full fight video highlights full fight video highlights from their light heavyweight championship unification bout, courtesy of multiple outlets.

Beterbiev vs. Smith took place June 18 at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York. Artur Beterbiev (17-0, 17 KOs) and Joe Smith Jr. (28-3, 22 KOs) competed in the main event. On the line in the headlining contest were Beterbiev’s WBC and IBF belts and Smith’s WBO belt. The fight aired live on ESPN.

Catch more video highlights below.

Not your average Joe #BeterbievSmith MOMENTS AWAY… pic.twitter.com/FdxTK1HWEg — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 19, 2022

"Get me to the ring as quick as possible."#BeterbievSmith LIVE NOW on ESPN pic.twitter.com/tyOYYFvfcG — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 19, 2022

TIME TO SINK OR SWIM #BeterbievSmith live NOW on ESPN. pic.twitter.com/JKEBXedByh — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) June 19, 2022