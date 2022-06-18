UFC Austin video: Jeremiah Wells floors Court McGee for shocking first-round knockout

Jeremiah Wells is erasing any doubt that he’s one to watch in the UFC’s 170-pound division.

The hard-hitting welterweight became just the second fighter ever to knock out Court McGee (21-11), getting the job done in 1:34 seconds at UFC Austin on Saturday.

Watch the explosive finish above.

An aggressive Wells pressed forward in the fight until he ended up in range to throw a three-punch combo capped off by a monster left hand that caught McGee square on the chin. McGee immediately fell flat on his back and ate a couple of ground shots before the bout was officially stopped.

Wells (11-2-1) improved to 3-0 since making his UFC debut in June of last year with a second-round knockout of veteran Warlley Alves. He followed that up with first-round submission of Blood Diamond and now this finish of the sturdy McGee.

This is just the second time in McGee’s 32-fight career that he has been finished with strikes. McGee’s previous knockout loss came to Santiago Ponzinibbio in April 2016. His UFC record falls to 10-10.