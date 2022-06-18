UFC Austin video: Adrian Yanez silences Tony Kelley with devastating first-round knockout

A STATEMENT IN HIS HOME STATE @yanezmma was determined to get the finish at #UFCAustin pic.twitter.com/XZOB45HOqi

Adrian Yanez didn’t want to hear what Tony Kelley was saying to him in the octagon so he shut his mouth with a devastating first-round knockout at UFC Austin.

With a reputation for some of the most dangerous hands in the promotion, Yanez was dropping hammers on Kelley during nearly every exchange until he blasted the Louisiana native with a series of hooks that dropped him to the ground. Yanez continued blasting Kelley with punches until the referee finally swooped in to stop the carnage at 3:49 in the opening round.

“Honestly it was cool, calm and collected for me,” Yanez said about his win. “He started talking mess to me in the middle of the fight and I said I’m going to get you for those words.”

With a home state crowd behind him, Yanez took the center of the octagon while setting up his strikes with Kelley moving around the octagon to stay out of range from his opponent’s power. The boxing from Yanez was a problem as he continuously tagged Kelley with hard shots including some nasty hooks from the left and right side.

It seemed that every time Kelley was trying to throw a kick, Yanez was timing the strike and then coming back at him with a series of stinging punches that kept finding a home on the chin.

Yanez rocked Kelley during one exchange and it appeared the fight might be nearing an end but the fighters continued trading blows on the feet. A few moments later, Yanez connected with a series of right hooks that had Kelley wobbled before he finally collapsed to the canvas.

That’s when Yanez delivered the last couple of punches for an exclamation point on his performance as he finished Kelley in impressive fashion to move to 5-0 in the UFC with four of those wins coming by knockout.

Afterwards, Yanez answered a couple of call outs from fighters who previously asked to face him.

“Nate Maness called me out, ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley called me out,” Yanez shouted. “They can meet me in Texas where they will get knocked the f*** out.”