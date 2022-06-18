UFC Austin video: Phil Hawes brutalizes Deron Winn with elbows for second-round TKO

Phil Hawes used a series of increasingly damaging tools to leave Deron Winn a bloody mess before referee Herb Dean stepped in to stop the punishment in UFC Austin’s second bout.

Dean called off the fight at the 4:25 mark of the second round after an elbow sent Winn wobbling to the fence. The American Kickboxing Academy veteran protested, but his subsequent fall to his knees was the final verdict.

Check out the finish below.

Phil Hawes dominates Deron Winn before finding the finish in Round 2 #UFCAustin



(via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/r2rWl4VKF4 — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) June 18, 2022

Dean had moved in to call off the bout seconds before the ending and kept a close watch on Winn after calling in the cageside doctor between the first and second rounds. Winn’s right eye was shredded by a series of jabs and elbows, and by the midway point of the second frame, the injury was affecting his performance.

The shorter and stouter opponent, Winn needed to get inside or use his wrestling to have an impact. Before he could get there, he took dozens of jabs at distance. Then Hawes added his straight right and landed that virtually at will. Then he added elbows, from his lead and back foot, that racked up the points. His energy increasingly sapped, Winn ended up giving up a takedown, which momentarily took him away from the beating on his feet. It was only a momentary reprieve, however.

In the second round, Hawes added kicks to his arsenal and bounced his shin off Winn’s head on several occasions. Somehow, Winn manged to survive the majority of the round. But Dean’s intervention was merciful considering the amount of damage Winn took.

Hawes gets back to the win column after a knockout loss to Chris Curtis in his previous performance and improves to 4-1 in the octagon. Winn drops to 2-3 in the UFC.