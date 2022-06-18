UFC Austin in Tweets: Pros react to Josh Emmett’s razor-thin decision win over Calvin Kattar, night of spectacular finishes

Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar went the distance in a back-and-forth fight and you just knew that MMA Twitter would have something to say about it.

The tense featherweight headliner capped off a dramatic Saturday night of action at UFC Austin, which saw a multitude of highlight-reel finishes and two incredible fights that were hotly debated up to and after the reading of the scorecards. Emmett walked out as the winner, getting the nod from two judges to earn a split decision, then used his post-fight interview time to call for a UFC title shot.

There’s no question that their peers found the clash to be hard-fought and entertaining, but did everyone agree with the winner? And what did fighters make of the incredible finishes from Kevin Holland, Joaquin Buckley, Gregory Rodrigues, and Adrian Yanez?

Check out the best UFC Austin reactions below.

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar

Damn this is a close fight…who want it more? #UFCAustin — Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 19, 2022

Grit, technique and durability in that one!!! — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 19, 2022

I think he deserves next but Man if volk loses do u do a max fight 4… if yair gets a wild finish against ortega does he get next .:: a lot of stuff needs to play out — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022

Great fight gents! @CalvinKattar @JoshEmmettUFC glad to have shared 40 mins in the octagon with you two warriors. #UFCAustin — Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 19, 2022

Close ass fight ! Congrats Josh Emmett — Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) June 19, 2022

Man I swear they judge people being moved by punches even if they were blocked. Hell of a fight, but he thought he had that 4 to 1? Gtfo — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 19, 2022

Can’t disagree - emmett not the cleanest or prettiest but goes after it every time — Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 19, 2022

No way... Texas is something else — David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) June 19, 2022

Excellent card in Texas . Kattar & Emmett closed the show with a good 1 ! #UFCAustin — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022

Boys are throwin heat #UFCAustin — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022

Looking forward to fighting with these two in the future. #UFCAustin — David A. Onama (@DavidOnama145) June 19, 2022

Psychedelics Holland is a bad man ! #UFCAUSTIN — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022

UFC, Means- Holland, the only thing more impressive than these fighters heart, is the mutual respect they show. #UFC — Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 19, 2022

Holland vs Randy brown next ? — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022

That's bad for business if he wants to keep that momentum https://t.co/Ld7Fw8TgAq — Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) June 19, 2022

Kevin Holland the real deal, never looked better imo #UFCAustin @Trailblaze2top — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022

Holland just beat Means like he stole someone's purse. PROBLEM at 170! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022

Holland does it again! Great scrap from both guys! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022

What a savage ! #UFC — PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 19, 2022

Good shit my boy @Newmansa94 — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022

Slow and wide #UFCAustin — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 19, 2022

How did he win the first 30-27 is way off — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022

The Georgian grapplers are showing off that Georgian power tonight with some slick striking! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022

Can the whole card get a performance bonus? Asking for a friend! #UFCAustin — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 19, 2022

I hope everyone attacks him the way y’all attacked me for a REAL KNEE to the head! That was crazy #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022

I knew this card was too good to be true… Good controversy in the last 20 secs… My heart can’t deal! #UFCAustin — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 19, 2022

KFC! Knockout fighting championship — Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) June 18, 2022

Man this has to be a an all out bonus night — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 18, 2022

Fuck the ufc will have a hard time doin the bonus pick tonight — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022

Bonus for all finishes ? Make it permanent ! — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 18, 2022

That was vicious — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

Another banger

This card is insane #UFCAustin @ufc — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) June 18, 2022

This was straight up bar fight lol @ufc — Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) June 18, 2022

Damn this card is lit! #UFCAustin — Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 18, 2022

UFC Austin bringin the damn violence — Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez! REMEMBER THE NAME! #UFCAustin — Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022

YEOOO!!! That was FILTHY!!! My guy wants some more!!! Adrian Yanez is the real deal ladies and gents! Just incase you didn’t know that yet! #UFCAustin — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022

YANEZ is a problem at 135!!! The precision is unreal #UFCAustin — Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 18, 2022

Congratulations @yanezmma , shut up the bullshit talker #UFCAustin



thank you from — Ariane “Sorriso” Carnelossi (@ArianeSorrisoo) June 18, 2022

Brazil is absolutely loving this fight card right now! Brazilians putting on amazing performances and to top it off Yanez just put a beating on Kelly #UFCAustin — Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 18, 2022

Adrian Yanez needs a number next to his name @yanezmma — Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) June 18, 2022

That boy Yanez got some very nice hands!!!#UFCAustin — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2022

@yanezmma with a big win to finally shut up Kelly!#UFCAustin — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) June 18, 2022

There you go ✊ let’s go brotha #ufc — Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2022

One of the best strikers in the ufc. — Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 18, 2022

Told you, Yanez is underrated & one hell of a prospect #UFCAustin @ufc — Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) June 18, 2022

Yanez got snappy punches great patience to finish — Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 18, 2022

Life will show u middle finger back at ya sometimes — C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022