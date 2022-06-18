 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

UFC Austin in Tweets: Pros react to Josh Emmett’s razor-thin decision win over Calvin Kattar, night of spectacular finishes

By Alexander K. Lee
/ new

Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar went the distance in a back-and-forth fight and you just knew that MMA Twitter would have something to say about it.

The tense featherweight headliner capped off a dramatic Saturday night of action at UFC Austin, which saw a multitude of highlight-reel finishes and two incredible fights that were hotly debated up to and after the reading of the scorecards. Emmett walked out as the winner, getting the nod from two judges to earn a split decision, then used his post-fight interview time to call for a UFC title shot.

There’s no question that their peers found the clash to be hard-fought and entertaining, but did everyone agree with the winner? And what did fighters make of the incredible finishes from Kevin Holland, Joaquin Buckley, Gregory Rodrigues, and Adrian Yanez?

Check out the best UFC Austin reactions below.

Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar

Kevin Holland def. Tim Means

Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev

Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze

Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez

Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...