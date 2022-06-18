UFC Austin in Tweets: Pros react to Josh Emmett’s razor-thin decision win over Calvin Kattar, night of spectacular finishes

Josh Emmett and Calvin Kattar went the distance in a back-and-forth fight and you just knew that MMA Twitter would have something to say about it.
The tense featherweight headliner capped off a dramatic Saturday night of action at UFC Austin, which saw a multitude of highlight-reel finishes and two incredible fights that were hotly debated up to and after the reading of the scorecards. Emmett walked out as the winner, getting the nod from two judges to earn a split decision, then used his post-fight interview time to call for a UFC title shot.
There’s no question that their peers found the clash to be hard-fought and entertaining, but did everyone agree with the winner? And what did fighters make of the incredible finishes from Kevin Holland, Joaquin Buckley, Gregory Rodrigues, and Adrian Yanez?
Check out the best UFC Austin reactions below.
Josh Emmett def. Calvin Kattar
Damn this is a close fight…who want it more? #UFCAustin— Alex Volkanovski (@alexvolkanovski) June 19, 2022
Grit, technique and durability in that one!!!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) June 19, 2022
I think he deserves next but Man if volk loses do u do a max fight 4… if yair gets a wild finish against ortega does he get next .:: a lot of stuff needs to play out— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022
Great fight gents! @CalvinKattar @JoshEmmettUFC glad to have shared 40 mins in the octagon with you two warriors. #UFCAustin— Dan “50k” Ige (@Dynamitedan808) June 19, 2022
Close ass fight ! Congrats Josh Emmett— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) June 19, 2022
Congrats @JoshEmmettUFC! Great fight!!!!— Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) June 19, 2022
Man I swear they judge people being moved by punches even if they were blocked. Hell of a fight, but he thought he had that 4 to 1? Gtfo— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 19, 2022
Can’t disagree - emmett not the cleanest or prettiest but goes after it every time— Kai Kamaka III (@kaiboikamaka) June 19, 2022
No way... Texas is something else— David Michaud (@bulldawg_170) June 19, 2022
Excellent card in Texas . Kattar & Emmett closed the show with a good 1 ! #UFCAustin— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022
Boys are throwin heat #UFCAustin— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022
“Empty the clip Calvin” #UFCAustin— Mallory Martin (@MalloryyMartin) June 19, 2022
Looking forward to fighting with these two in the future. #UFCAustin— David A. Onama (@DavidOnama145) June 19, 2022
Kevin Holland def. Tim Means
Psychedelics Holland is a bad man ! #UFCAUSTIN— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) June 19, 2022
Beautiful sub by @Trailblaze2top #UFCAustin— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) June 19, 2022
UFC, Means- Holland, the only thing more impressive than these fighters heart, is the mutual respect they show. #UFC— Teddy Atlas (@TeddyAtlasReal) June 19, 2022
Holland vs Randy brown next ?— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022
That's bad for business if he wants to keep that momentum https://t.co/Ld7Fw8TgAq— Randy Brown (@TouchNgo_) June 19, 2022
Congrats @Trailblaze2top #UFCAustin— Sergio Pettis (@sergiopettis) June 19, 2022
Kevin Holland the real deal, never looked better imo #UFCAustin @Trailblaze2top— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 19, 2022
Great respect fellas! #UFCAustin— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) June 19, 2022
Holland just beat Means like he stole someone's purse. PROBLEM at 170! #UFCAustin— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 19, 2022
Holland does it again! Great scrap from both guys! #UFCAustin— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022
Joaquin Buckley def. Albert Duraev
What a savage ! #UFC— PEARL GONZALEZ (@PearlGonzalez) June 19, 2022
Good shit my boy @Newmansa94— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 19, 2022
Slow and wide #UFCAustin— JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) June 19, 2022
Damir Ismagulov def. Guram Kutateladze
How did he win the first 30-27 is way off— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 19, 2022
These fights are absolutely incredible! Shout out to @Mickmaynard2 and @seanshelby who are the GOATS of matching amazing fights! @ufc #UFC #MMA #Matchmaker #GOATS pic.twitter.com/cL2fwqdtpC— Ian Heinisch (@ianheinischmma) June 19, 2022
The Georgian grapplers are showing off that Georgian power tonight with some slick striking! #UFCAustin— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022
Can the whole card get a performance bonus? Asking for a friend! #UFCAustin— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 19, 2022
I hope everyone attacks him the way y’all attacked me for a REAL KNEE to the head! That was crazy #UFCAustin— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 19, 2022
I knew this card was too good to be true… Good controversy in the last 20 secs… My heart can’t deal! #UFCAustin— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 19, 2022
Gregory Rodrigues def. Julian Marquez
KFC! Knockout fighting championship— Al Iaquinta (@ALIAQUINTA) June 18, 2022
Man this has to be a an all out bonus night— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 18, 2022
Fuck the ufc will have a hard time doin the bonus pick tonight— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022
Bonus for all finishes ? Make it permanent !— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 18, 2022
That was vicious— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022
Another banger— Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) June 18, 2022
This card is insane #UFCAustin @ufc
Wow @gregory_mma is a monster @MmaSanford @IHPfit #UFCAustin— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 18, 2022
This was straight up bar fight lol @ufc— Saidyokub Kakhramonov (@SaidYokubMMA) June 18, 2022
Damn this card is lit! #UFCAustin— Walt Harris (@thebigticket205) June 18, 2022
UFC Austin bringin the damn violence— Bryce Mitchell (@ThugnastyMMA) June 18, 2022
Adrian Yanez def. Tony Kelley
Adrian Yanez! REMEMBER THE NAME! #UFCAustin— Henry Cejudo (@HenryCejudo) June 18, 2022
YEOOO!!! That was FILTHY!!! My guy wants some more!!! Adrian Yanez is the real deal ladies and gents! Just incase you didn’t know that yet! #UFCAustin— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) June 18, 2022
YANEZ is a problem at 135!!! The precision is unreal #UFCAustin— Jeff Molina (@jmolina_125) June 18, 2022
Congratulations @yanezmma , shut up the bullshit talker #UFCAustin— Ariane “Sorriso” Carnelossi (@ArianeSorrisoo) June 18, 2022
Brazil is absolutely loving this fight card right now! Brazilians putting on amazing performances and to top it off Yanez just put a beating on Kelly #UFCAustin— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) June 18, 2022
Adrian Yanez needs a number next to his name @yanezmma— Anthony Pettis (@Showtimepettis) June 18, 2022
Dangggg @yanezmma— Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) June 18, 2022
That boy Yanez got some very nice hands!!!#UFCAustin— Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) June 18, 2022
Let’s go @yanezmma #UFCAustin— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) June 18, 2022
@yanezmma with a big win to finally shut up Kelly!#UFCAustin— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) June 18, 2022
There you go ✊ let’s go brotha #ufc— Terrance ‘T Wrecks’ McKinney (@twrecks155) June 18, 2022
One of the best strikers in the ufc.— Erik Jon Koch (@NEWBREED04) June 18, 2022
Told you, Yanez is underrated & one hell of a prospect #UFCAustin @ufc— Mason Jones (@MasonJones1995) June 18, 2022
Yanez got snappy punches great patience to finish— Brian BOOM Kelleher (@brianboom135) June 18, 2022
Life will show u middle finger back at ya sometimes— C H T O V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) June 18, 2022
Man if you don’t like yanez your just a loser— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) June 18, 2022
Loading comments...